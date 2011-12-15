Keyboards and guitars signed by Elbow, Coldplay up for auction

Mencap Little Noise Sessions is a series of acoustic shows that raises money for people with a learning disability, their families and their carers, and as part of this year's event, a charity auction featuring exclusive signed items from the gigs is taking place.

Among the instruments up for grabs are a Nord Stage EX 76 signed by Elbow (as used on their tour this year); a Nord Piano 88 signed by the Pet Shop Boys; a Larrivée L-09 signed by Paolo Nutini; a Larrivée L-03 signed by Lostprophets; and an LV-03E signed by Coldplay.

All these instruments (and other Little Noise Sessions memorabilia) are being auctioned on eBay for the rest of this week, so if you want to place a bid, get in quick.

For more information, please visit the Little Noise Sessions website or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.