Kenny Rogers: five festival performance tips

“At the peak of my career I started doing those big venues. I was the first country music artist to go out and work that type of venue, so I’ve worked that number of people before but it was certainly in a different period of my career.

“I think it’s really a question of getting my feet wet, getting out there, talking to ‘em, seeing how much they want me to talk, and then do some songs that hopefully they’ll know and if they don’t know, hopefully they’ll like ‘em.

“Bonnarro is about 80,000 people and I got just great reviews from Rolling Stone and everyone else [Kenny played Bonnarro in 2012], and that word travels. I guess somebody got in touch with my manager or he called, and they said ‘yeah, come on over!’

“My only concern is that we’re working in the day time so normally I have videos, for the Gambler and Just Dropped In, and those are pretty powerful things so I don’t have all of my tricks.

“But you know, I’ve done it before without ‘em, I’ll survive. I’ll just drive fast when the show is over!”