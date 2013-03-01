Jools Holland endorses National Learn To Play Day

Jools Holland has become a patron of Music For All, the charity of the UK musical instrument industry.

Holland's patronage will no doubt give a timely boost to the forthcoming National Learn To Play Day, Music For All's national drive to get instruments into the hands of beginner (or lapsed) musicians which is taking place on Saturday March 16.

"I am delighted to help Music for All in their quest to inspire more people to participate in music making, either for the first time or to return to playing after having lapsed," commented Holland. "I hope that my involvement will help the charity reach more people and get more people 'having a go'."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have such a musical icon supporting our charity," added Music For All chief executive Paul McManus. "Everyone knows Jools and his passion for all the musical genres, we could not have a more suitable patron!'

National Learn To Play Day is organised by Music For All in partnership with the Musicians Union, Arts Council England's Take it away scheme, Music Teachers.co.uk and Musicradar.

For more information, visit the official Learn To Play Day website.