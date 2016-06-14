John Petrucci reveals his almighty live rig and the key to astonishing solos

Did you try a few different versions of the amp or did you know what you wanted?

“They got to it really quickly, actually. I think they did three prototypes and that was it. The first one, actually, I started tracking with right away on the song Our New World. I did the solo while we were still writing and demoing the songs and I had that proto, did those solos and ended up keeping them. So they really, really nailed it from the beginning.”

How do you like to set your three-channel amps up with a view to them undertaking several roles in a set?

The rhythm sound is something that I want to be generally aggressive yet tight

“Generally, I go for very, very super-clean; lots of headroom. I want the notes to be shiny but also have some weight, in the way a piano note would sound. It’s clean and as open as possible and it’s a nice sparkly presence and not a lot of middle.

“The rhythm sound is something that I want to be generally aggressive yet tight, so it has a proper amount of gain but to the point that if you play tight low notes, especially on a seven-string detuned guitar, it’s not going to flub out or break up.

“So I generally dial in very little bass on the controls, and the frequencies that control the upper-end harmonics, like the treble and presence, are up to give it that sort of ripping, tight sound.

“I use a general kind of ‘D’ setting on the graphic and in the lead channel, I like to up the gain to make it more liquid and add more mids than I would on the rhythm, so it’s not a scoop. It has more of a vocal sound to it and I cut down the highs a bit, so it’s not shrill when you get up to the higher register of the guitar.”