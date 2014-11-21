John Petrucci play tests Mesa/Boogie Mark Five: 25 mini amp

The guitar world erupted with excitement at the news that Mesa/Boogie had been beavering away on a 25-watt mini head version of its legendary Mark Five head, and back in April 2014, Dream Theater shred supremo John Petrucci visited the company's headquarters to play through an early prototype of the amp.

Fortunately for us, Mesa captured this event on film, which sees Mesa founder Randall Smith and Tone Boy Doug West looking on as John tests the amp with a Mini Rectifier 1x12, Rectifier 1x12, 4x12 Rectifier Standard Slant with Celestion Vintage 30s, plus a TC Electronic G-Major and MXR Carbon Copy.

Watch the video above, and head to the Mesa/Boogie website for more info.