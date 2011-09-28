John Fogerty to perform classic Creedence albums live

John Fogerty is the latest artist to perform some of his classic albums in their entirety. The Rock Hall Of Famer has just announced a string of shows called Looking Out My Back Door: John Fogerty Performs Live! The Albums Of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

On 17 November, at New York City's Beacon Theatre, Fogerty will play CCR's Cosmo's Factory from top to bottom. The next night, at the same venue, he'll give a full reading of Green River.

In addition, Fogerty will perform a bonus set comprising classic songs from the extraordinary Creedence days to his solo canon of hits.

Should you live in the New York City area or be planning to jump on a plane, internet pre-sale tickets will be available beginning 8am EST this Saturday, 1 October. All remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Monday, 10 October at 10am EST. For full details and ticket information, visit John Fogerty's official website.

We can only hope that the original flannel-wearing rocker will take this incredible series on a world tour.