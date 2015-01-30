Joey Sturgis hosts free CreativeLive Studio Pass workshop

Producer to the metalcore stars - including Asking Alexandria, Of Mice & Men and I See Stars - Joey Sturgis is set to reveal his production secrets in a free three-day CreativeLive Studio Pass workshop.

The event will be streamed live from February 4-6 from 9am-4pm PST (5pm-12am GMT), when Sturgis will share tips on writing and arranging songs, tips fro recording, editing and mixing guitars, vocals, bass, drums and synths, and more.

Check out the teaser video above and the Creative Live website for more info.