Joe Satriani announces US tour dates for 2013

Joe Satriani will shower audiences with unstoppable guitar goodness on his US tour later this year

With his brand-new album, Unstoppable Momentum, due out in a week (7 May), master guitarist Joe Satriani has just announced the dates for his US tour, which starts 29 August in San Diego, CA, and wraps 26 October in Oakland, CA.

The Steve Morse Band will serve as support on the tour, and given that Satch and Morse have been G3 mates in the past, it's probably safe to say that the two guitar wizards might find some time to jam on stage during this run.

The dates at press time are as follows:

August 29 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA

August 30 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

August 31 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

September 1 - Talking Stick Resort Ballroom - Scottsdale, AZ

September 2 - Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque, NM

September 4 - Historic Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

September 5 - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX

September 6 - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie, TX

September 7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

September 26 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

September 27 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

September 28 - Tower Theatre - Upper Darby, PA

October 26 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA (Steve Morse Band not on this date)

More dates TBA

You can read MusicRadar's exclusive track-by-track interview with Joe Satriani on Unstoppable Momentum here. The album can be pre-ordered at this link. For more on the tour, go to satriani.com for individual markets on-sale and ticket information.