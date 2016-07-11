Joe Perry collapses onstage during Hollywood Vampires gig

Guitar legend Joe Perry collapsed onstage during a Hollywood Vampires gig at Coney Island, New York last night (10 July).

As the video above shows, Perry sat down on the drum riser before stumbling offstage during the band's second song, I Got A Line On You - the guitarist then lost consciousness and collapsed once backstage, according to Rolling Stone.

Thankfully, Perry was revived onsite and is now in a stable condition, with Hollywood Vampires frontman Alice Cooper later tweeting, "Thanks to everyone asking about our brother Joe Perry. He is stable right now, with family and is under the best care".

We wish Joe all the best with his recovery, and look forward to seeing him hit the stage again soon.