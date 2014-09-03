Joe Carnahan: the 10 records that changed my life

Way before he became the writer-director of such edgy, hard-boiled hits as Narc and Smokin' Aces, as well as the helmer of one of network TV's few certified smashes, The Blacklist, Joe Carnahan was a starry-eyed, nine-year-old budding Tony Manero, dreaming of prowling the streets of the then-uncool Brooklyn by day and ruling the lighted dance floor of the 2001 Odyssey Disco by night.

"I was obsessed with Saturday Night Fever," Carnahan says. "Problem was, it was rated R and I was way too young to see it. So getting the soundtrack album was a biggie for me; in fact, it was the only way I could sort of experience the movie. It was a double album, so you could open it up and look at all the photographs. I would tell my little brother what was going on in the movie based on the pictures. It was complete bullshit – I had no idea what was really going on – but the album brought me into the film in a very special way." He pauses, then adds, “And it didn’t hurt that the music was incredible. Those songs still stand.

"I always say that some very ordinary images can become extraordinary with the right music."

As a musician, Carnahan never got beyond the "messing about" stage – "I can play a little bass and drums, but the guitar always befuddled me" – but throughout his teens, he developed an appreciation of music that equaled his love of film. “A great piece of music becomes magnified and intensified with film," he observes, "and a film can be become better with the right choice of music. I always say that some very ordinary images can become extraordinary with the right music. The same picture can change before your eyes because of what you’re hearing."

While prepping episodes for the forthcoming second season of The Blacklist, along with a host of other projects, Carnahan has been working on an upcoming comedy-thriller called Stretch, starring Patrick Wilson Chris Pine and Jessica Alba. The director explains that he conceived the entire ending of the film to the song Telephone Line by the Electric Light Orchestra. "It's all worked out to that track," he says. "And so I’m saying this pre-emptively in the hope Jeff Lynne and company let me use it. I would even play the song to the actors during the last scene. So I don’t know what the hell I’m gonna do if I can’t get it. [Laughs] The ending is really great, but it works because of that song – it’s equal parts.”

While ELO didn't make the cut for Carnahan's "10 records that changed my life" (which includes some double choices and one extra for an even 11), the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever most surely did. "That record had a massive impact on me – no two ways about it. I couldn't have a list like this without it."