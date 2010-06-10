Joe Bonamassa's Black Country Communion: tracklisting, release details

Black Country Communion, the supergroup comprised of blues superstar Joe Bonamassa, former Deep Purple bassist and vocalist Glenn Hughes, ex-Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham, have announced the tracklisting and release dates for their debut album, Black Country.

Image: © Karen Rosetzsky

Produced by Kevin Shirley (who, in addition to his work with Bonamassa, has credits that range from Led Zeppelin to Iron Maiden's upcoming disc), the record will be issued by Mascot Records in the UK and the rest of Europe on Monday 20 September, followed by a North American release through J&R Adventures on Tuesday 21 September.

The tracklisting

1. Black Country

2. One Last Soul

3. The Great Divide

4. Down Again

5. Beggarman

6. Song Of Yesterday

7. No Time

8. Medusa

9. The Revolution In Me

10. Stand (At The Burning Tree)

11. Sista Jane

12. Too Late For The Sun

All songs are sung by Hughes, with the exception of Song Of Yesterday and The Revolution In Me, which are both sung by Bonamassa. The two singers share vocals on Sista Jane and Too Late For The Sun. Also included is a new version of Medusa, the rock classic Hughes originally recorded with his first band, Trapeze.

"I'm real excited about this," Bonamassa told MusicRadar. "You probably won't even recognize my guitar playing. You'll be like, 'Is that a flanger? Is there a lot more gain on the guitar?' I'm playing differently than I usually do. It's cool."

As for why he assumes lead vocals on only two songs, Bonamassa was quick to, ahem, 'sing' the praises of Hughes: "Glenn Hughes is massive as a singer. I mean, I sing blues, but I can't sing rock like he can. It's like this: when you have a Ferrari, why would you want to drive a Pontiac Grand Prix?"

OK, so he's modest. In any event, MusicRadar can't wait to hear the record, and as soon as we do, we'll be sure to give you a full report.

A tour by Black Country Communion is being set up for early next year.