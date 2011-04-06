Joe Bonamassa limited-edition 'Flying V' lithographs now available

With the release of Dust Bowl, his stunning new solo CD, and an upcoming second album from Black Country Communion, Joe Bonamassa couldn't get much hotter. So, it's probably a good time to hang him on your wall, right? And wouldn't you know it - 'Flying V,' the third edition of high-quality lithographs commemorating Bonamassa's career, is now available.

This run of 'Flying V' lithograph prints is limited to 100, but each one is personally hand signed by Joe Bonamassa. Each print is mounted in an attractive black frame and double matte background that is guaranteed to look great in any room in your home. In addition, every print comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The price for each litho is $399US, and while that may sound a tad steep, there's added big-time added value attached: Anyone who purchases a print will also receive two tickets to a show and an invite to a meet and greet with Joe at the concert of their choice - anywhere in the world, with no expiration date.

Meet Joe in person, get his autograph and take a photo with him before he performs live - not to mention that beautiful collector's edition lithograph. Now, that's one heck of a holiday, birthday, Mother's Day or Father's Day gift! Order here, but hurry - we hear they're going fast.