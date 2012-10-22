Joe Bonamassa announces four London dates

Bonamass will be plundering his back catalogue for the string of London gigs

Joe Bonamassa has announced four dates in London in March 2013, which will be filmed for a DVD charting his rise from club player to international guitar hero.

The four gigs, taking place at venues ranging from the 200 capacity London Borderline through to the Royal Albert Hall, will see Bonamassa play a different set each night with a changing band set up. In total, Bonamassa will play up to eighty new and old songs cherry picked from his ten studio albums, with some being performed live for the first time.

“London is like my second home,” says Bonamassa. “I want to give the fans attending the London concerts a real treat - a thank you for their unwavering support. Over the years I´ve received requests for tracks we´ve never performed live. Now, it feels right that we delve into the back catalogue and dedicate London fans with unique versions of tracks they´ve never experienced live.”

The gigs will be taking place next year at the London Borderline on Tuesday 26 March, HMV Hammersmith Apollo on Wednesday 27 March and Thursday 28 March, and the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 30 March.

For tickets and further information, including how to bag VIP seats, visit The Gig Cartel, and for a free download of the song When The Fire Hits The Sea, check out the official Joe Bonamassa website.