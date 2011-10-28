Jam Track Central releases The Beatles backing tracks

PRESS RELEASE: Jam Track Central, the home of jam tracks, has just released a brand new cover backing tracks section, starting with The Beatles.

The covers have been meticulously put together by some of the best musicians around and each song has backing tracks available for guitar, drums, bass, keyboards and vocals.

Nearly 50 Beatles tracks have been uploaded for the launch but Jam Track Central intend to release over 800 more tracks over the coming months from a whole array of artists from many different genres.

"With our cover backing tracks we want to offer our worldwide customer base the opportunity to play along to their heroes. Our jam tracks are known for being of a high standard and quality, and our covers tracks follow this same ethos.

"With these tracks we are also offering the opportunity for drummers, bass players, keyboardists and singers as well as our existing customer base of guitarists to play along to their favourite tracks."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Jam Track Central.

