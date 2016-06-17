Jake Bugg: 10 records that shaped my life

Sometimes, it's pretty damn hard to believe that Notts-born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Bugg is still just 22 years old.

Bugg's debut self-titled platter - released back in 2012 - hit number one in the UK and has sold over half-a-million copies to date, while his 2013 follow-up Shangri La also scaled the top five.

Jake's new long-player, On My One, is undoubtedly his most experimental so far, fusing a host of genres.

Folk, indie-dance, rockabilly, blues, country, garage rock and R&B all creep into the mix, not to mention the all-out old school hip-hop of Ain't No Rhyme.

Yet Bugg had no real musical vision for the record when he commenced the writing process over 18 months ago.

"I purposefully tend not to have an idea of what I want to create," he tells us. "I just like to sit down with no idea of what I'm going to make, and then - when I come up with something - I can be surprised at the content that I've managed to conjure up."

On My One, as its title perhaps suggests, is a solo album in every sense of the word, with Jake playing almost all the instruments himself, as well as producing the vast majority of the tracks.

"It was cool to be in the studio with this freedom to try things out and experiment with everything on my own," Bugg explains.

"It was fun. I don't expect to use the same process for every album but, on this one, it was cool to do. Pretty much from day one of making the album, I knew I wanted to do it on my own.

"It was something I felt I had to do for myself, and I thought it was important for my development as a writer as well."

What were the main pros and cons of that single-handed approach?

"The main pro was the fact that I got to try many different things and put different influences into my music that maybe weren't there before," replies Jake.

"The main con was that I spent a lot of time on my own, so it was quite a solitary experience."

For Jake Bugg, who appreciates a vast array of different musical styles - as you'll no doubt pick up from perusing his top 10 record choices - there will always be one genre that towers above all others.

"The blues for me is kind of everything," he enthuses. "It's where all the other genres that I enjoy stem from.

"I just love it because I feel that people who sung the blues like Robert Johnson and Skip James were really expressing themselves and kind of making themselves vulnerable in a way.

"The lyrics are very dark and very interesting, and there's something haunting about it that's always attracted me. I just think that the blues are at the core of all music, past and present."

Read on to discover what's at the core of Jake's music…

On My One is out now via Virgin EMI.

