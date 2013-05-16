Ivor Novello winners revealed

Emeli Sandé and Noel Gallagher were among the winners at this year's Ivor Novello awards.
The awards, which are generally regarded as the most prestigious among songwriters, were handed out at a ceremony at the Grovesner House Hotel in London this afternoon. Alongside Sandé - who scooped two awards - winners included The Maccabbes, Randy Newman, Calvin Harris and At-J. Read on for the full list of winners:
Best Contemporary Song
Pelican
Written by Sam Doyle, Rupert Jarvis, Orlando Weeks, Felix White and Hugo White
Published in the UK by BMG Chrysalis
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
Next to Me
Written by Hugo Chegwin, Harry Craze, Anup Paul and Emeli Sandé
Published in the UK by Naughty Words Ltd - Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Stellar Songs Ltd - EMI Music Publishing
Best Television Soundtrack
Lucian Freud: Painted Life
Composed by John Harle
Published in the UK by Chester Music
The Ivors Inspiration Award
Marc Almond
Album Award
An Awesome Wave
Written by Thomas Green, Joe Newman, Gwilym Sainsbury and Augustus Unger-Hamilton
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing
The Ivors Classical Music Award
Errollyn Wallen MBE
PRS for Music Award for Outstanding Achievement
Justin Hayward
Best Original Film Score
Anna Karenina
Composed by Dario Marianelli
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
Next to Me
Written by Hugo Chegwin, Harry Craze, Anup Paul and Emeli Sandé
Published in the UK by Naughty Words Ltd - Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Stellar Songs Ltd - EMI Music Publishing
International Achievement
Gavin Rossdale
Songwriter of the Year
Calvin Harris
Outstanding Song Collection
Noel Gallagher
PRS for Music Special International Award
Randy Newman
