Ivor Novello winners revealed

Emili Sandé scooped two awards at the 58th annual Ivor Novellos in London

Emeli Sandé and Noel Gallagher were among the winners at this year's Ivor Novello awards.

The awards, which are generally regarded as the most prestigious among songwriters, were handed out at a ceremony at the Grovesner House Hotel in London this afternoon. Alongside Sandé - who scooped two awards - winners included The Maccabbes, Randy Newman, Calvin Harris and At-J. Read on for the full list of winners:

Best Contemporary Song

Pelican

Written by Sam Doyle, Rupert Jarvis, Orlando Weeks, Felix White and Hugo White

Published in the UK by BMG Chrysalis

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

Next to Me

Written by Hugo Chegwin, Harry Craze, Anup Paul and Emeli Sandé

Published in the UK by Naughty Words Ltd - Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Stellar Songs Ltd - EMI Music Publishing

Best Television Soundtrack

Lucian Freud: Painted Life

Composed by John Harle

Published in the UK by Chester Music

The Ivors Inspiration Award

Marc Almond

Album Award

An Awesome Wave

Written by Thomas Green, Joe Newman, Gwilym Sainsbury and Augustus Unger-Hamilton

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

The Ivors Classical Music Award

Errollyn Wallen MBE

PRS for Music Award for Outstanding Achievement

Justin Hayward

Best Original Film Score

Anna Karenina

Composed by Dario Marianelli

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

Next to Me

Written by Hugo Chegwin, Harry Craze, Anup Paul and Emeli Sandé

Published in the UK by Naughty Words Ltd - Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Stellar Songs Ltd - EMI Music Publishing

International Achievement

Gavin Rossdale

Songwriter of the Year

Calvin Harris

Outstanding Song Collection

Noel Gallagher

PRS for Music Special International Award

Randy Newman

For more information, visit the official Ivor Novello Awards website.