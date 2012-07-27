Italia introduces Fiorano, Modulo and Imola designs
Italia Fiorano Guitar (Sunburst)
Check out these three brand new models - the Fiorano, Modulo Tipo 3 and Imola 4 - from (the misleadingly-monikered) UK guitar brand Italia. As with all of its guitars the latest additions have been designed by Trev Wilkinson, the name behind Fret-King, and feature various quirks to help set them apart from the rest of the pack in a fiercely competitive price bracket.
Click through the gallery to take a look at the new models and read the press release.
Italia Fiorano (Sunburst)
PRESS RELEASE: The Italia Fiorano (£549 UK RRP) continues Trev's love affair with the P90 pickup, featuring a pair of Wilkinson W90 Dog Ears. Combining these with hollow mahogany body construction and a spruce top gives the Fiorano a great, rich tone that's full of sustain and sophistication – and is also stunningly versatile.
The set neck is maple, with a rosewood fingerboard of 22 frets, and there's lashings of chrome hardware to perfectly set off the two available finishes: Cream or Tobacco Sunburst. If early rock and roll, rock, pop, indie or jazz is your thing, you'll love the Fiorano!
Tech specs
Top: Spruce
Body: Mahogany
Neck: Maple, Set
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Frets: 22, medium jumbo
Machines: Italia die-cast tuners
Scale Length: 635mm/25 inches
Pickups: 2 x Wilkinson Dog Ear
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic with Italia trapeze tailpiece
Controls: Volume, Tone, 3-way selector
Italia Fiorano Guitar (Cream)
Italia Imola 4 Bass (Black)
PRESS RELEASE: One for bass players who think outside the box, the Imola 4 is part 60s, part 21st century. Striking to look at and ergonomic to play, it features a classic pickup layout of two Wilkinson WBJ pickups, giving you access to the most essential bass sounds around, and a little something extra thanks to the Imola's acoustic chambering to its korina body.
Available in Black and Tobacco Sunburst finishes (both £569 UK RRP), the Imola really stands out from the crowd, especially in the way its distinctive f-hole takes a bite out of the scratchplate! If you're hungry for a bass you can sink your teeth into, the Imola is certainly worth a try.
Tech specs
Body: Korina
Neck: Hardrock Maple, bolt-on, 34-inch scale
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Frets: 22, medium jumbo
Inlays: None
Machines: Wilkinson WJ350
Bridge: Wilkinson WBBC
Pickups: Wilkinson WBJ
Controls: Two Volume, Master Tone
Italia Imola 4 Bass (Tobacco Sunburst)
Italia Modulo Tipo 3 Guitar (Sparkle Red)
PRESS RELEASE: The Modulo Tipo 3 is an impressive melee of ultra sparkle and pearloid, with its doublecut agathis body (and tolex back with pearloid guitar-shaped back plate, naturally) sporting a soapbar P90-style bridge pickup housed in an arty triangular scratchplate.
The Modulo features 22 frets and a super-smooth Wilkinson vibrato bridge for all the bends and wobbles you can handle. Coming in two stunning finishes – Sparkle Red and Sparkle Black (both £449 UK RRP) – you can see where Trev's coming from when he says: “Guitars don't come much wilder than this! Classic double-cutaway layout with styling cues from the planet ZOG!”
Tech specs
Body: Agathis Tonewood, Tolex back with pearloid guitar-shaped back plate
Neck: Hardrock Maple, Bolt-On
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Frets: 22, medium jumbo
Scale Length: 648mm/25.5-inches
Machines: Italia locking tuners
Pickups: Wilkinson WHHS
Bridge: Wilkinson VS50K-2
Controls: Volume, 2 x Tone, 5-way selector
Finishing: Mother of Pearloid back with Sparkle top
Italia Modulo Tipo 3 Guitar (Sparkle Black)
Italia Modulo Tipo 3 Guitar (Sparkle Black) - Back
