Italia introduces Fiorano, Modulo and Imola designs

Check out these three brand new models - the Fiorano, Modulo Tipo 3 and Imola 4 - from (the misleadingly-monikered) UK guitar brand Italia. As with all of its guitars the latest additions have been designed by Trev Wilkinson, the name behind Fret-King, and feature various quirks to help set them apart from the rest of the pack in a fiercely competitive price bracket.



Italia Fiorano (Sunburst)

PRESS RELEASE: The Italia Fiorano (£549 UK RRP) continues Trev's love affair with the P90 pickup, featuring a pair of Wilkinson W90 Dog Ears. Combining these with hollow mahogany body construction and a spruce top gives the Fiorano a great, rich tone that's full of sustain and sophistication – and is also stunningly versatile.

The set neck is maple, with a rosewood fingerboard of 22 frets, and there's lashings of chrome hardware to perfectly set off the two available finishes: Cream or Tobacco Sunburst. If early rock and roll, rock, pop, indie or jazz is your thing, you'll love the Fiorano!



Tech specs

Top: Spruce

Body: Mahogany

Neck: Maple, Set

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Frets: 22, medium jumbo

Machines: Italia die-cast tuners

Scale Length: 635mm/25 inches

Pickups: 2 x Wilkinson Dog Ear

Bridge: Tune-O-Matic with Italia trapeze tailpiece

Controls: Volume, Tone, 3-way selector

