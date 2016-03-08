In the studio: Wolfmother

Andrew Stockdale has been the only constant in the band's line-up since 2006

Wolfmother’s career has been anything but plain sailing. Across the 11 years since the band’s widely lauded debut, the Aussie power trio have shed seven members, with main man Andrew Stockdale remaining the only constant.

By the end of the day I’d have a song. I wanted to capture that reckless abandon

The current line-up, featuring Ian Peres (bass, keys) and Vin Steele (drums), has been in place since 2012, but Stockdale took it upon himself to write new fourth record, Victorious.

“I thought I’d return to my roots and just having drums, bass and a guitar in a room and I’d start playing guitar, playing random riffs,” says Stockdale.

“Then I’d lay drums over the top and then I’d arrange the whole thing. By the end of the day I’d have a song. I wanted to capture that reckless abandon. It’s good to have the responsibility, there’s no one to turn to and get an opinion… and I’m my harshest critic.”

Don't Miss

Wolfmother's Andrew Stockdale on the band's debut album: "I was old enough to know not to blow the opportunity"

Wolfmother's Andrew Stockdale: my top 5 riffs of all time