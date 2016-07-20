In the studio: Russian Circles talk new album Guidance

The pairing of Chicago instrumental trio Russian Circles with Converge guitarist and producer Kurt Ballou seems perfect… so why has it taken six albums for it to happen?

We like to take the unbeaten path and get there by a different route

“It was always in the back of our minds,” confirms their guitarist Mike Sullivan. “What he gravitates towards for the sound of drums and guitars is right there and so tangible… But we intentionally kind of shied away from it for a while because we thought it was too obvious.

“We like to take the unbeaten path and get there by a different route. But this time we thought, instead of talking about how to get Kurt’s sound in a different studio, let’s go straight to him and go for it.”

Don't Miss

Russian Circles' Mike Sullivan: the 11 records that changed my life

Post-rock round table: Russian Circles, This Will Destroy You and Maybeshewill speak

Mike Sullivan talks Russian Circles' Memorial