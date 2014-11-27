Post-rock roundtable: 3 bands, 5 guitarists, 1 interview

Chris and Jeremy of This Will Destroy You, Mike from Russian Circles and Robin of Maybeshewill

What do you think the future holds for instrumental rock?

Mike: “It’s had a good footing for a little bit, and it’s just going to keep going. Back in the 70s, krautrock is overlooked as far as instrumental music - that didn’t get me into it, but the more I’m a fan of this type of music, the more I go back and research all those great bands.

"Eventually, they’ll be tied together with the modern instrumental bands. The post-rock scene will acknowledge what has happened in the past, and it’ll just keep growing.”

John: “Every so often, in an interview, someone will ask us how we feel about the death of post-rock - apparently, the genre’s dying out and no-one’s told us. A lot of the bands are so different, I don’t know how you can say that.”

Robin: “It seems to be creeping over into - not necessarily the mainstream - but film soundtrack stuff. There are a lot of bands that were termed post-rock a few years ago, that would soundtrack a trailer or a key moment in a movie. That seems to be a lot more prevalent these days.”

Is soundtrack work something you would consider?

Jeremy: “We’ve done a bit, and we hope to do more. It’s where we wanna get - most post-rock bands would wanna get there, because it’s the best way to get paid!”