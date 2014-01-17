In pictures: TC Electronic Ditto X2 Looper unboxed
TC Electronic Ditto X2 Looper unboxed
We were as excited as the rest of the guitar world when TC Electronic announced the snazzy new Ditto X2 Looper this week – and even more excited when one landed on our desks!
So, join us as we delve inside the box and give the new features a once-over…
Straight out of the box, you get the Ditto X2 itself, a Quick Start guide, TC Electronic catalogue, two rubber strips for the base of the pedal, and a USB cable – more on the latter later…
And there’s the X2 itself – you’ll notice that there are two footswitches, as opposed to the original Ditto Looper’s one
Beside the oversized loop level knob is a small toggle switch that allows you to – new feature alert – store the pedal’s current loop, or adjust the level of a backing track that you’ve downloaded from your computer
The X2 also boasts three functions for the right footswitch: reverse, 1/2 speed, and a separate stop switch
That last toggle means you can use the X2 in two ways: the left footswitch can stop the loop with a double-tap, and the right can control effects; or the left footswitch can be used to play and overdub, while the right footswitch stops and clears the loop
And yes, you get a pair of stereo outputs this time around, plus a USB port to transfer loops to and from your computer
Finally, TC has given you the option of running the X2 on a nine-volt battery – or even two, if you want extra battery life. The battery compartment also houses a DIP switch that lets you choose between loop, play, record and loop, overdub, play sequences –flexible!