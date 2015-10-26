In pictures: Rory Gallagher's blues guitars

Although Rory Gallagher amassed a formidable collection of guitars - he is reputed to have owned 121 - as his brother Donal explains, he was the antithesis of a guitar collector…

“Rory was attracted to cheap guitars like the Supros and Silvertones, rather than the all‑singing-and-dancing Stratocaster, because they were the poor man’s guitar of the time and were what the blues players used.

“He was prepared to put up with them being perhaps a little cumbersome and difficult to play, just to get the original feel. He never wanted to buy a guitar just because it was one of only three in the world; everything had to have a use on stage or in the studio.

“You could buy a pedal that would make the guitar sound like a sitar, but Rory would always rather get an instrument like a Coral guitar that would do the job. On A Million Miles Away and Cradle Rock, he used a Danelectro Silvertone he bought for $15 in a pawn shop, and he hated to see all these guys on stage with racks and racks of guitars.

“Because he played acoustically as well as electrically, he did need to use quite a few, but there was never anything flashy.”