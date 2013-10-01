In pictures: Rob O'Reilly BE Guitar
We’re willing to bet you’ve never seen a guitar that looks quite like this before – this is the BE Guitar from Rob O’Reilly, an axe-savvy entrepreneur who received financial backing from Dragon’s Den Irelandand a Kickstarter campaign. Mr O’Reilly based the design on one of his favourite pairs of sunglasses, or so the legend goes.
One of these innovative instruments has just landed in the TG post room, so we thought we’d give you a sneak peek at what makes this guitar such a unique proposition.
A pair of Wilkinson single coils provides the BE’s tones, but one of the guitar’s big selling points is its transparent acrylic centre – you’ll see why in a minute…
That’s right: you can put your own picture in the BE Guitar’s body! Inserting it is as simple as removing the magnetised backplate and inserting your image of choice
Here’s the back of the BE Guitar, where you’ll find the balance bar, which is designed to keep the guitar’s weight consistent and make for a comfortable playing experience when seated
The side of the BE features an inbuilt pick holder, plus volume control and pickup selector
Finally, on the back of that paddle-like headstock is a set of Rob O’Reilly’s locking tuners for enhanced tuning stability