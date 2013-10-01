In pictures: Rob O'Reilly BE Guitar

We’re willing to bet you’ve never seen a guitar that looks quite like this before – this is the BE Guitar from Rob O’Reilly, an axe-savvy entrepreneur who received financial backing from Dragon’s Den Irelandand a Kickstarter campaign. Mr O’Reilly based the design on one of his favourite pairs of sunglasses, or so the legend goes.

One of these innovative instruments has just landed in the TG post room, so we thought we’d give you a sneak peek at what makes this guitar such a unique proposition.

For the full review of the Rob O’Reilly BE Guitar, check out Total Guitar issue 247, on sale 28 October.

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices, Kindle Fire and Android