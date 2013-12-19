In pictures: Peavey ValveKing Combo 50 unboxed

The ValveKing series was one of the first inexpensive valve amp ranges on the market, and now, Peavey has revitalised these heads and combos for a new generation of players.

The all-new ValveKing range has just landed in TG’s in bay, so join us as we check out the gig-ready ValveKing Combo 50…

For the full review of the Peavey ValveKing Combo 50, check out Total Guitar issue 251, on sale 17 February 2014.

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices, Kindle Fire and Android