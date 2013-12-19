In pictures: Peavey ValveKing Combo 50 unboxed
The ValveKing series was one of the first inexpensive valve amp ranges on the market, and now, Peavey has revitalised these heads and combos for a new generation of players.
The all-new ValveKing range has just landed in TG’s in bay, so join us as we check out the gig-ready ValveKing Combo 50…
The ValveKing Combo 50 utilises two 6L6GC and three 12AX7 valves for its tones
You get two independently EQable channels: clean (plus bright button), and lead, which also boasts footswitchable volume and gain boosts
As well as reverb and speaker damping controls, the ValveKing series packs Peavey’s Vari-Class control, which simulates Class A tones, while TSI tube monitoring keeps an eye on your valve health
Around the back of the amp, you’ll also find a power output, switchable from 50W to 12W and even 2W for bedroom-friendly tones
The new ValveKing range features MSDI (Mic Simulated Direct Interface) XLR and USB outputs for recording simulated mic’d up sounds, plus the option of disabling the built-in speaker
The open-back combo features a ValveKing Classic Voiced Speaker to deliver the tonal goods