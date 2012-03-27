In pictures: Les Paul's guitars and gear auction highlights

Julien’s Auctions and the Les Paul Foundation have partnered for the upcoming Property From The Estate Of Les Paul auction, which will take place on 8-9 June 2012 in honor of what would have been Paul's 97th birthday (9 June 2012).

The sale will include equipment, memorabilia, personal effects and instruments that span the entirety of Paul’s career, from his days as Rhubarb Red to his weekly Monday night shows at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York City.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Les Paul Foundation, which was established by the legendary musician, engineer and inventor. Its mission is to honor and remember the life, spirit and legacy of Paul by supporting music education, engineering and innovation, as well as medical research.

From 29 May to 8 June the items will be on display to the public. The live online auction will take place on 8-9 June in four sessions. Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills is located at 9665 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 150, Beverly Hills.

For more information, write to info@juliensauctions.com, call (US) 310-836-1818 or visit juliensauctions.com.