In pictures: Les Paul's guitars and gear auction highlights
Julien’s Auctions and the Les Paul Foundation have partnered for the upcoming Property From The Estate Of Les Paul auction, which will take place on 8-9 June 2012 in honor of what would have been Paul's 97th birthday (9 June 2012).
The sale will include equipment, memorabilia, personal effects and instruments that span the entirety of Paul’s career, from his days as Rhubarb Red to his weekly Monday night shows at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York City.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Les Paul Foundation, which was established by the legendary musician, engineer and inventor. Its mission is to honor and remember the life, spirit and legacy of Paul by supporting music education, engineering and innovation, as well as medical research.
From 29 May to 8 June the items will be on display to the public. The live online auction will take place on 8-9 June in four sessions. Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills is located at 9665 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 150, Beverly Hills.
For more information, write to info@juliensauctions.com, call (US) 310-836-1818 or visit juliensauctions.com.
Les Paul's Touring Rig
Gibson LP1 guitar amplifier preamp controller, serial number 1038. A prototype designed by Les Paul featuring Plexiglas panel on front with "Les Paul" two-channel amplifier with a normal and box switch, crossover switch, vibrola switch. Les Paul’s markings in red nail polish indicate his settings on the knobs and Plexiglas panel. Additional tape markings read "Les Paul Road" and "#1 pre-amp," among others.
Single fifteen Altec Lansing speaker with high frequency horn, power amp and Paulverizer attachment built into the cabinet. Topped with a Nakamichi 700 three-head cassette player, which Paul used to play along to tracks with. This was Paul’s long-time tour rig and is featured on page 291 of his autobiography, Les Paul In His Own Words. Sold together with a spare Nakamichi 700 and identical Altex Lansing single fifteen cabinet.
Boss BCB-6 Pedal Effects In Case
Six Boss pedals including: chromatic tuner TU-2 white, super chorus ch-1 blue, digital delay DD3 silver, digital reverb/delay RV3 grey. The case also contains tools, including a pair of Les Paul’s sunglasses, and has all of his settings recorded on masking tape.
This is the gigging case used by Les Paul during his weekly shows at both Fat Tuesdays and the Iridium Jazz Club for decades.
1968 Prototype Gibson Les Paul Custom Recording Model
White flat-top with Bigsby tailpiece and note in Paul’s hand reading, “Reward this is the property of Les Paul A.K.A. Lester William Polfuss…Mahwah, New Jersey USA…”
The guitar is featured on page 350 of Les Paul In His Own Words.
1968 Prototype Gibson Les Paul Custom Recording Model (headstock detail)
1951 Fender Nocaster serial number 1751
Butterscotch with black pickguard, neck date “5-10-51 T.G.," no body date, with original thermometer case. Guitar has replaced volume and one tone pot but originals are present.
This guitar was personally gifted to Les Paul by Leo Fender, who signed the back of the headstock "Leo Fender." The guitar is uncharacteristically light weighing only 7.4 pounds.
1951 Fender Nocaster serial number 1751 (headstock detail)
1927 Gibson L-5 Sunburst Cremona serial number 87230
Hole drilled through the original pickguard, back refinished, no original case. This is one of the two L-5s purchased by Les Paul, then going by the name Rhubarb Red, at Gibson in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with his friend and bandmate Sunny Joe Wolverton in 1933.
Paul discusses the trip and purchasing this guitar extensively in his autobiography. He later gave the guitar to a friend, Dave Moran, who requested the guitar be returned to Paul upon his death.
1927 Gibson L-5 Sunburst Cremona serial number 87230 (headstock detail)
1952 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop
No serial number, Trapeze tailpiece, tuners have been changed to Grovers, pat. pending with original case. This is one of the very first Les Paul guitars produced. The back of the headstock is hand signed "Les Paul." The guitar is pictured on page 238 of Les Paul In His Own Words.