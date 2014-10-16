In pictures: Ibanez RG9 unboxed
Back at Winter NAMM 2013, audiences were freaking out at the sight of the Ibanez RG9 – why? Because it has nine strings, that's why.
We've had one of these behemoths for a while, so we thought we'd share a closer look with you – for even more info, check out our 90-second video demo below.
For the full review of the Ibanez RG9, check out Total Guitar issue 259.
There it be: a none-more-black riffing machine
The RG9 is tuned C# F# B E A D G B E, with string gauges starting at 0.009 inches for the high E, down to a 0.090 for the C#
A pair of QM-9 humbuckers provide the tonal firepower, and offer a host of tones via the five-way pickup selector
With a 712mm (28inch) scale length and 950mm radius, the RG9's rosewood fingerboard is certainly a handful
To handle the tension exerted by those nine strings, the RG9's maple/bubinga neck is supported by two titanium rods, with a pair of truss rods for neck adjustments