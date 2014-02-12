In pictures: Fender Jim Root Jazzmaster unboxed
When we first chatted to Jim Root about his signature Jazzmaster, we couldn’t wait to get our hands on one. That time has finally arrived, so join us on a guided tour of this minimalist axe…
Phwoar! Jim’s Jazzmaster is designed to be a straight-ahead riff machine, with a streamlined control layout, no fret position markers and no vibrato – and yes, it’s only available in Flat Black
EMG 81 (bridge) and 60 (neck) active humbuckers provide the JR JM’s tonal muscle
A volume knob, three-way pickup selector and hardtail bridge comprise the hardware at this end of the guitar
A nine-volt battery in a Jazzmaster? You’d better believe it: those EMGs need power to deliver their tones
The traditional Jazzmaster headstock remains, but this time, sports black machineheads
One final touch is Jim’s signature, which adorns the back of the headstock