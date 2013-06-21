Home News In pictures: Fender Jazzmaster players By Rob Power 2013-06-21T10:30:00.171Z We celebrate the surf-inspired solidbody that became an alt-rock icon Shares Sonic Youth's chief noisenik has a long history of Jazzmaster wrangling. (Image credit: Gary Malerba/CORBIS) Thurston Moore Prev Page 1 of 16 Next Prev Page 1 of 16 Next Sheffield's finest spent most of 2009 with a Jazzmaster round his neck. (Image credit: 2012 Stephen Booth) Alex Turner Prev Page 2 of 16 Next Prev Page 2 of 16 Next No one has ever wielded a surf guitar with as much furious energy as Elvis. (Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis) Elvis Costello Prev Page 3 of 16 Next Prev Page 3 of 16 Next The ex-Smiths guitar fiend used a Jazzmaster during his time with Modest Mouse. (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) Johnny Marr Prev Page 4 of 16 Next Prev Page 4 of 16 Next The Wilco frontman's taste in guitars is pretty exemplary - no surprise he's on this list, then. (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) Jeff Tweedy Prev Page 5 of 16 Next Prev Page 5 of 16 Next Portishead's guitarist has been getting his Jazz on for years. (Image credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Corbis) Adrian Utley Prev Page 6 of 16 Next Prev Page 6 of 16 Next Dinosaur Jr's chief is so committed to the Jazzmaster cause he's got his own signature version. (Image credit: Gerry Maceda ./Retna Ltd./Corbis) J Mascis Prev Page 7 of 16 Next Prev Page 7 of 16 Next Another member of the alt-rock A-list who's drawn to the Jazzmaster like a moth to a flame. (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) Kevin Shields Prev Page 8 of 16 Next Prev Page 8 of 16 Next Both Sonic Youth guitarists are loyal to the mighty Jazz. (Image credit: Tim Bugbee / Retna Ltd.) Lee Ranaldo Prev Page 9 of 16 Next Prev Page 9 of 16 Next The Incubus man can often be found pulling off-set shapes. (Image credit: Ethan Miller/Reuters/Corbis) Mike Einziger Prev Page 10 of 16 Next Prev Page 10 of 16 Next Red lipstick, massive hair and a Jazzmaster: the Robert Smith look. (Image credit: Tim Bugbee /Retna Ltd./Corbis) Robert Smith Prev Page 11 of 16 Next Prev Page 11 of 16 Next Both members of Danish indie superstars The Raveonettes love a Jazzmaster. (Image credit: Brian Patterson/Corbis) Sharin Foo Prev Page 12 of 16 Next Prev Page 12 of 16 Next Marvel at The Flaming Lips guitarist's thoroughly battered Jazz. (Image credit: Corbis) Steven Drozd Prev Page 13 of 16 Next Prev Page 13 of 16 Next There's nothing like the sound of a mangled Jazzmaster in the morning, something Pavement know only too well. (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) Steven Malkmus Prev Page 14 of 16 Next Prev Page 14 of 16 Next Thom's fond of his Fenders, and they've become Radiohead regulars. (Image credit: Corbis) Thom Yorke Prev Page 15 of 16 Next Prev Page 15 of 16 Next Television were among the earliest serious young men to explore the possibilities of the Jazzmaster. (Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis) Tom Verlaine Prev Page 16 of 16 Next Prev Page 16 of 16 Next Shares