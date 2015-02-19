In pictures: Dunlop Cry Baby Mini Wah CBM95 unboxed
One of the highlights of this year's NAMM was undoubtedly Dunlop's teeny take on the classic Cry Baby, so when one landed on TG's Great Desk o' Gear, we couldn't wait to share our unboxing excitement.
Check out our quick look video above and click through to discover what makes the Cry Baby Mini tick…
Measuring in at half the size of a regular Cry Baby, the Mini is designed for our increasingly smaller pedalboards
The pedal packs true bypass switching and power from a nine-volt battery or power supply
Here's the CBM posing next to a phone – look how tiny it is! LOOK!
In a generous move, Dunlop has included a wrench to adjust the pedal's torque to your liking
Rather than four rubber feet, this Baby's bottom is entirely covered with rubber for a solid, non-slip surface
Take the bottom plate off, and you're presented with this compact, neat 'n' tidy assembly, complete with Hot Potz potentiometer
The circuit board is home to the Mini's red fasel inductor for smooth vintage tones, plus a three-way voicing switch, which chooses between low, vintage and GCB95 frequency ranges – handy!