In pictures: Dunlop Cry Baby Mini Wah CBM95 unboxed

One of the highlights of this year's NAMM was undoubtedly Dunlop's teeny take on the classic Cry Baby, so when one landed on TG's Great Desk o' Gear, we couldn't wait to share our unboxing excitement.

Check out our quick look video above and click through to discover what makes the Cry Baby Mini tick…

For the full review of the Dunlop Cry Baby Mini Wah CBM95, check out Total Guitar issue 266, on sale 13 April.