In pictures: Bloodstock festival Cynosure guitar

This year's Bloodstock festival kicks off in Derbyshire on August 7 with Down, Emperor and Megadeth headlining the mainstage and a host of other world metal talent playing across four stages for 15,000 fans. The weekender will also host festival founder and talented fantasy artist Paul Raymond Gregory's Rock And Metal Gallery, showcasing the work of up-and-coming artists, including this unique guitar from young luthier Cynosure.

Custom made especially for the festival, this Infernus model is one of four unconventional instruments Cynosure will have on show at the event. See our gallery for more details.

