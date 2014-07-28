In pictures: Bloodstock festival Cynosure guitar
This year's Bloodstock festival kicks off in Derbyshire on August 7 with Down, Emperor and Megadeth headlining the mainstage and a host of other world metal talent playing across four stages for 15,000 fans. The weekender will also host festival founder and talented fantasy artist Paul Raymond Gregory's Rock And Metal Gallery, showcasing the work of up-and-coming artists, including this unique guitar from young luthier Cynosure.
Custom made especially for the festival, this Infernus model is one of four unconventional instruments Cynosure will have on show at the event. See our gallery for more details.
For Bloodstock tickets and full line-up details click here.
Bloodstock Guitar
The Bloodstock Guitar boasts a solid multi laminate red oak body, mahogany set neck and a striking Bloodstock Ram logo, hand carved from white oak. The Bloodstock festival name gets an inlay at the 12th fret, and for the full metal touch, the Bloodstock Ram's eyes are glowing LEDs. There's a further six LEDs beneath the single humbucker too.
"Power, resistance and individuality"
Artist and luthier Cynosure offers his thoughts on his unique creation: "To me, the first impression of the guitar is established initially due is its unique (and ambiguous) shape which ultimately conveys connotations of power, resistance and individuality." In short, it's very metal.
Cyber Man
Another striking Cynosure design, this Cyber is part of his Punk guitar series. "My work is largely metaphorical," says Cynosure, "and I like to intercept meticulous elements within the design to aid in its aesthetics and complicity. I am eagerly awaiting to exhibit amongst some of the world's finest artists and it is an honest pleasure to showcase my work at such a revered festival."
For Bloodstock tickets and more on the festival click here.