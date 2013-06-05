IK Multimedia iRig HD available now

PRESS RELEASE: IK Multimedia, a leader in mobile music creation apps and accessories, is proud to announce that iRig HD, the highly anticipated guitar and bass premium digital interface for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac, is now available from electronic and music retailers worldwide.

Guitar players around the globe can now plug into their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac, and rock out with studio quality sound. The new iRig HD also comes with IK's AmpliTube App and software for a complete "out of the box" playing experience.

iRig HD is a high-quality, compact digital interface designed so that guitar and bass players can easily plug their instrument into an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac, and rock out with studio quality digital sound.

iRig HD features a compact ultra-slim design, fits in any gig bag, backpack, computer case or pocket, and comes with interchangeable adapter cables to provide universal device compatibility. As with many other IK accessories, iRig HD is manufactured in Italy using only premium components and rigorous quality standards.

Lightning compatible - all cables included

iRig HD is a Lightning compatible mobile guitar interface that comes with all the cables you need to make the right connections with your devices. It is a simple "plug in and play" interface, featuring a 1/4" instrument input jack, and plugs directly into the digital input of any iPhone or iPad via the included cables.

Not only is the iRig HD perfect for mobile guitarists, but players can also use iRig HD with a laptop or desktop Mac computer, thanks to the included USB cable.

Supports your favourite mobile music-making apps

While iRig HD offers great performance with any digital audio processing app, it comes with the AmpliTube App, a superior sounding "ready to go" expandable guitar rig complete with virtual effects pedals, amplifiers, speakers and a recorder, plus four new virtual amps and effects available exclusively for iRig HD users.

AmpliTube FREE can be greatly expanded via in-app purchase with the entire range of AmpliTube apps including officially licensed versions based on Fender, Jimi Hendrix and Slash sounds.

Guitar and bass players now have the widest range of amplifiers and effects at their fingertips with over 55 outstanding mobile gear models for jamming and recording on the go.

iRig HD is class compliant, so it can be used with any mobile app, like Apple's GarageBand, that supports digital audio processing.

Supports your favourite studio setup

Not only is iRig HD the perfect interface for guitar and bass players on the go, it can also be used on Mac laptops and desktops and take advantage of the superior processing power of the Mac OS platform.

For Mac users, iRig HD comes with AmpliTube Custom Shop, IK's free amp and effects application and DAW plug-in, which allows players to choose from hundreds of top quality amplifiers and effects from world's top manufacturers like Fender, Ampeg, Orange, and Soldano.

Players can purchase this gear à la carte, as they need it, thus creating a truly customisable software rig.

Plus, exclusively for iRig HD users, AmpliTube Metal, the definitive collection of the world's best high-gain amps and distortion stomp boxes for every imaginable metal tone, is also included for free.

AmpliTube software can be used as a standalone amp and effects processing powerhouse, or as a plug-in with many popular digital audio workstation (DAW) programs, such as GarageBand or Logic.

iRig HD at a glance:

High-quality instrument-level 1/4" Hi-Z input jack

Detachable cables for Lighting, 30 pin and USB connector compatibility

Preamp gain control

High-quality, low-noise, high-definition preamp

High-quality 24 bit A/D conversion

Powered by the iOS device or USB

Ultra-compact and lightweight

Comes with AmpliTube FREE* app plus 4 new HD exclusive gear models - The Metal 150, the Metal W, the Wharmonator "whammy" pedal and the X-Flanger

Comes with AmpliTube Custom Shop and AmpliTube Metal software for Mac laptops & desktops

Price and availability

iRig HD is available now from music and electronics retailers worldwide, and costs €79.99 (excluding taxes.)

For a complete set-up, also check out the other IK mobile products including the iKlip iPhone and iPad supports for stage and studio, the soon-to-be-released iRig BlueBoard wireless foot controller and the iLoud range of musicians' portable speakers.