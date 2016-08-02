Ibanez fortifies Iron Label guitar line with 5 new RG models
Introduction
Ibanez's Iron Label range continues to go from strength to strength, and the latest batch of guitars to join the line offers upgraded, made-for-metal takes on the quintessential Ibanez outline, the RG.
Like the recently unveiled Iron Label S Series models, the new RGs boast Gotoh locking tuners and super-speedy Nitro Wizard necks, paired with EMG active humbuckers and Black Flat finishes.
We're liking the looks of these very much indeed. Head on through for specs on all five of the new models…
Ibanez Iron Label RGIR30BFE
- 3pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard neck
- Mahogany body with Multi binding
- Jumbo frets
- Bound Rosewood fretboard
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Gibraltar Standard II bridge
- Kill switch
- EMG 60 neck pu
- EMG 81 bridge pu
- BKF (Black Flat)
Ibanez Iron Label RGIR30BE
- 3pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard neck
- Mahogany body with Multi binding
- Jumbo frets
- Bound Rosewood fretboard
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Edge-Zero II bridge
- Kill switch
- EMG 60 neck pu
- EMG 81 bridge pu
- BKF (Black Flat)
Ibanez Iron Label RGIR37BFE
- 3pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard-7 neck
- Mahogany body with Multi binding
- Jumbo frets
- Bound Rosewood fretboard
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Gibraltar Standard II-7 bridge
- Kill switch
- EMG 707 neck pu
- EMG 707 bridge pu
- BKF (Black Flat)
Ibanez Iron Label RGIR37BE
- 3pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard-7 neck
- Mahogany body with Multi binding
- Jumbo frets
- Bound Rosewood fretboard
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Edge-Zero II-7 bridge
- Kill switch
- EMG 707 neck pu
- EMG 707 bridge pu
- BKF (Black Flat)
Ibanez Iron Label RGIR38BFE
- 5pc Maple/Walnut Nitro Wizard-8 neck
- 27” Scale
- Mahogany body with Multi binding
- Jumbo frets
- Rosewood fretboard
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Gibraltar Standard II-8 bridge
- Kill switch
- EMG 808 neck pu
- EMG 808 bridge pu