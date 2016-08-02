Ibanez fortifies Iron Label guitar line with 5 new RG models

Ibanez's Iron Label range continues to go from strength to strength, and the latest batch of guitars to join the line offers upgraded, made-for-metal takes on the quintessential Ibanez outline, the RG.

Like the recently unveiled Iron Label S Series models, the new RGs boast Gotoh locking tuners and super-speedy Nitro Wizard necks, paired with EMG active humbuckers and Black Flat finishes.

We're liking the looks of these very much indeed. Head on through for specs on all five of the new models…