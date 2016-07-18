Ibanez bolsters Iron Label guitar range with S Series models

Ibanez's metal-ready Iron Label models have gone down a storm, and the Japanese guitar giant has now added two new six-strings and a seven-string in the inimitable S Series style.

All three models offer big-name specs, with coil-splittable DiMarzio humbuckers designed specifically for the Iron Label line, plus Gotoh locking tuners and none-more-cool reverse headstocks.

Read on for all the info…