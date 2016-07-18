Ibanez bolsters Iron Label guitar range with S Series models
Pumping Iron (Label)
Ibanez's metal-ready Iron Label models have gone down a storm, and the Japanese guitar giant has now added two new six-strings and a seven-string in the inimitable S Series style.
All three models offer big-name specs, with coil-splittable DiMarzio humbuckers designed specifically for the Iron Label line, plus Gotoh locking tuners and none-more-cool reverse headstocks.
Ibanez Iron Label SIX6FDFMBCB (Blue Space Burst)
- 3pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard neck
- Flamed Maple Top/Bound Mahogany body
- Jumbo frets
- Bound Ebony fretboard
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Gibraltar Standard II bridge
- Coil-tap switch
- DiMarzio Fusion Edge neck pu
- DiMarzio Fusion Edge bridge pu
Ibanez Iron Label SIX6FMDCB (Dark Space Burst)
- 3pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard neck
- Flamed Maple Top/Bound Mahogany body
- Jumbo frets
- Bound Ebony fretboard
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Edge-Zero II bridge
- Coil-tap switch
- DiMarzio Fusion Edge neck pu
- DiMarzio Fusion Edge bridge pu
Ibanez Iron Label SIX7FDFMDCB (Dark Space Burst)
- 3pc Maple/Bubinga Nitro Wizard-7 neck
- Flamed Maple Top/Bound Mahogany body
- Jumbo frets
- Bound Ebony fretboard
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Gibraltar Standard II-7 bridge
- Coil-tap switch
- DiMarzio Fusion Edge-7 neck pu
- DiMarzio Fusion Edge-7 bridge pu