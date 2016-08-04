Huey Morgan talks Fun Lovin' Criminals, guitars and Come Find Yourself

It had all the trappings of a heist movie. We’d been directed to a windswept farm, miles from anywhere in the midst of the Somerset countryside on a chilly winter’s day to await the arrival of the boss of the Fun Lovin’ Criminal syndicate, Huey Morgan.

The album was a refreshingly suave mix of hip-hop, rap and some catchy blues-based guitar work

Shepherded into a small, dingy room, crammed with drums, keyboards, amplifiers and other music paraphernalia, we awaited the arrival of the kingpin himself, whose band were due to hit the road the following week in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Come Find Yourself.

Originally released in 1996 at Britpop’s peak, the album was a refreshingly suave mix of hip-hop, rap and some catchy blues-based guitar work, and was enhanced with samples from Tarantino’s epic crime sprees Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction on the CD’s biggest hit, Scooby Snacks.

The new, luxurious version of Come Find Yourself has been elevated to a three-disc boxed set and features some rarities from the Criminals’ own cache, including remixes and live performances.

The tour will see the album performed in full for the first time and will reach fans as far afield as Australia. But that’s all in the future. For now, we sit and wait for the crunch from the tyres of Huey’s four-by-four as it hits the farmyard gravel, and his reminiscences of the original recording sessions…

Don't Miss

Huey Morgan: 10 guitar albums that blew my mind

Huey Morgan and Brian 'Fast' Leiser talk Fun Lovin' Criminals' Come Find Yourself track-by-track

Classic Album: Fun Lovin' Criminals on Come Find Yourself