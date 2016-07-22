Huey Morgan: 10 guitar albums that blew my mind
The Fun Lovin' Criminals have been back on the streets once again in the form of a major tour and a 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their classic first album, Come Find Yourself.
In celebration, we asked frontman Huey Morgan to pick the 10 guitar records that shaped his writing and playing - here's what he had to say…
1. Van Halen - Van Halen (1978)
“I always liked Ice Cream Man because it’s an old blues cover and the way that David Lee Roth plays the acoustic and then Eddie Van Halen comes in and just slams it!”
2. Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin (1969)
“We were scared and amazed by it, and I think that’s what Zeppelin did: they put the fear of God into people who thought they knew what blues was about.”
3. Chic - C'est Chic (1978)
“A lot of people don’t think of Nile Rodgers as a badass guitar player… and then you listen to Savoir Faire and it’s like a five-and-a-half-minute guitar solo!”
4. The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Are You Experienced? (1967)
“[Jimi’s] from outer space, man. He’s just come in with something that no-one thought of before… He was probably the most amazing talent on the guitar, ever.”
5. Rory Gallagher - Top Priority (1979)
“Follow Me, for example; he just goes into that solo… that’s some incredible stuff, and you see pictures of him playing live and you can see he was loving every minute.”
6. BB King - Live At The Regal (1965)
“BB King was one of the Three Kings of the blues. I was lucky enough to meet him, and he played on a track on our second record.”
7. Albert King - Thursday Night In San Francisco (1990)
“Just an incredible player. Another guy who ripped that phrasing together – he could play Stormy Monday for 15 minutes and you’re on that voyage with him, every step of the way.”
8. 801 - 801 Live (1976)
“If you listen to 801 Live there’s a whole dictionary of stuff that you can get into and realise it doesn’t have to be pentatonic… you can just spin the globe round.”
9. Miles Davis - Birth Of The Cool (1957)
“You could cite Bitches Brew, but I like going back to where [Miles] first switched jazz up from being a big band, swing thing to what he decided jazz was going to be.”
10. Muddy Waters - The Best Of Muddy Waters (1958)
“A record that a friend gave me because that’s what Mick Jagger had under his arm when he first met Keith Richards… a great dictionary to have if you want to play blues.”
Watch Huey talk at length about his top 10 guitar albums
