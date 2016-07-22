Huey Morgan: 10 guitar albums that blew my mind

The Fun Lovin' Criminals have been back on the streets once again in the form of a major tour and a 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their classic first album, Come Find Yourself.

In celebration, we asked frontman Huey Morgan to pick the 10 guitar records that shaped his writing and playing - here's what he had to say…

