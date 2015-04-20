Hank3's top 5 tips for multi-instrumentalists

Some guys are custom-built for list making, like Shelton Hank Williams – or Hank Williams, if you want to go by his stage name, or even the shorter and snappier moniker of Hank3. The number of instruments he plays is as long and varied as the genres of music he tackles (the latter includes country, punk and metal, and their many different subgenres).

“I do my best, man," Hank3 says. "What I put in my hands usually depends on the project. I mainly play drums and guitar, but I did I take bass lessons from Regi and Victor Wooten when I was younger. I also mess around with clawhammer banjo, mandolin, lap steel and keyboards. It's all there to varying degrees."

Growing up, Hank3 taught himself the basics of recording on a four-track deck. The paucity of available players meant that the budding songwriter and musician had to forge his own DIY route in more ways than one. "If I wanted to get my ideas down and hear the songs the way I heard them in my head, I had to learn to play other instruments," he explains. "Eventually, I got good enough. If it got to the next level and I needed a super solo, I might have brought someone else in. But the experience of working with the four-track helped put me in a different ball park, no doubt."

Of all the instruments he's grown adept at playing, Hank3 reasons that drums came to the easiest. "Some things you're just a natural at, and for me, it's drumming," he says. "I just think rhythmically and percussively, and it's in my hands, too. Playing the piano has been a little tricky for me, and it’s mainly because of my left hand. I have to think more about which notes I'm workin' with my left hand – it's not as instinctive. But I do all right."

On the following pages, Hank3 offers his top 5 tips for multi-instrumentalists.