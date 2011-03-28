Guns N' Roses guitarist Bumblefoot offers guitar lessons online

Whether your guitar has one neck or two, GN'R axeman Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal is ready to school you. © Jordan Axtman ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Steve Vai isn't the only one getting into the online tutoring act. Now, you can take private lessons from Guns N' Roses' lead guitarist, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal. And you can do it from anywhere in the world via Skype.

"One-on-one lessons, any age is welcome, any skill level is welcome - if it's your first time picking up a guitar, that's OK," Thal writes on his website. "Lessons are about what you need, what you want, it's different for everyone."

Before you get down to business, however, the guitarist asks that you provide him with some personal information: "Start by writing to me... Tell me about yourself - where you're from, how long you've been playing, the kind of music you like, if you've played with a band or just in the bedroom, what your strengths are, what you want to get better at, what you want to learn specifically."

Thal also has a list of do's and don'ts, such as pulling a no-show (something his boss, Axl Rose, knows a thing or two about). And if you want to get weird and/or inappropriate, he writes that "when I'm done cheering and throwing dollar bills at the screen, I'll be cutting our lesson short, no refund, no re-schedule. I'm cool with having fun, but I'm there to teach, you gotta be there to learn."

Lessons are $1.50 per minute. Interested students can contact Thal to arrange the length, day and time. For more information, click here.