Guitar strings in action as you've never seen them before

Guitar strings vibrating in slow motion is quite a sight, but University of Tokyo students have gone one further and developed a technique that creates slow-motion-like string movement in real-time.

The experiment, dubbed 'Wobble Strings: Spatially divided Stroboscopic effect for augmenting wobbly motion of stringed instruments', is designed to emulate the slow-motion rolling shutter effect of CMOS cameras by using a guitar pickup, computer, synthesizer and projector to pick up images of the vibrations.

It's all quite complicated, but it looks pretty darn impressive, so watch the video and let us know what you think of Shogo Fukushima and Takeshi Naemura's experiment.