Guitar signed by Muse top prize in charity auction

The glitter! The scribbles! How could anyone resist?

Manson Guitar Works are giving Muse fans a chance to bid for a unique guitar signed by all three members of the band.

The Red Glitter Matthew Bellamy MB-1, one of the company's rarest production guitars, is being auctioned off from today in aid of the Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy Association and Marie Curie.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to own what is already an extremely limited guitar but with the very rare and added exclusivity of the band´s signatures present as well," says Manson director Adrian Ashton. "I´m very grateful for the band signing the guitar and to Matthew for letting one of these great guitars being made available for my two chosen charities.”

The winner of the auction will win the guitar complete with hard case and a signed certificate of authenticity. The last time a Muse-signed Manson was auctioned for charity, it raised £33,000, so the bar has been set particularly high.

The auction is open from now until the end of July. For more information or to make a private bid, contact Manson Guitar Works at sales@mansonguitarworks.com.

For more information, visit the official Manson Guitar Works website.