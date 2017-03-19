Guitar legends: Chuck Berry, 1926-2017

Berry at the age of 46, at the BBC in 1972

The late '40s and early '50s were a seminal time. Jazz, blues, country, R&B and rock ’n’ roll were being born or undergoing significant changes.

Also emerging were the first great wave of pop singer-songwriters. From this group of young pioneers came a genius, writing lyrics, melodies and riffs that provided the bedrock for almost everything to happen since.

"Chuck displayed an interest in music and poetry from a very young age"

Charles Edward Anderson Berry was born into a large, middle-class family in St Louis, Missouri on 18 October 1926, the fourth of six children to Martha and Henry Berry.

Henry was deacon of the Baptist church in the area of St Louis called The Ville, where the family lived. Martha was a school headmistress, which meant that Chuck and his siblings enjoyed a relatively prosperous upbringing contrary to that of so many black (and white) families in the 1920s and 30s.

Chuck displayed an interest in music and poetry from a very young age and, encouraged by his parents, progressed quickly, making his first public appearance in 1941 at the age of 15, while still at high school.

The song he chose, Confessin’ The Blues, by Jay McShann, was a big band hit at the time and boasted in its ranks another fledgling genius in the form of alto saxophonist Charlie Parker, one of the inventors of be-bop jazz.