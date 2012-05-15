Guitar Guitar City Blues Jam announced

Get your hands on a Fender Custom Shop instrument like this on the night!

PRESS RELEASE: Fender Custom Shop, retailer Guitar Guitar and ACS Custom have teamed up to bring you an event that puts budding musicians up on stage.

The Guitar Guitar City Blues Jam will provide guests with an opportunity to perform with the session-musician-packed house band, Pacifico Blues. Frustrated rockers are actively encouraged, coaxed and occasionally cajoled into taking the limelight in front of their work colleagues, friends and a supportive audience.

Dinner guests will have the opportunity to jam with the band using a Fender Custom Shop guitar in the exquisite setting of Boisdale of Canary Wharf. A selection of Fender Custom Shop guitars will also be available for purchase on the night.

Would-be participants can choose from a back catalogue of blues and rock classics from a list which includes songs by artists such as Howlin' Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Credence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, BB King and Eric Clapton.

Former banker and bandleader Paul Pacifico said "I worked in the City for ten years before giving it up to follow my dreams in music. It's fantastic to have the chance to come back to the City and play music with all the guys that used to be in bands but now just don't have the opportunity to play."

Guitar Guitar City Blues Jam

Tuesday 12 June 2012, 8:00pm at Boisdale Canary Wharf.

Admission is free, go here or call 020 7715 5818 to reserve your space.

