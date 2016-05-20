Guild's S-200 T-Bird guitar takes flight once more

Originally produced between 1964 and 1968, the asymmetrical S-200 T-Bird was always one of the more off-the-wall designs in the Guild catalogue, but its resurgence in the hands of The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach appears to have generated plenty of interest in the model once more, as Guild announces its much-anticipated reissue.

Boasting "the widest variety of tones offered on any Guild instrument" courtesy of dual Guild LB-1 Little Bucker pickups, the S-200 packs rhythm and lead modes, pickup on/off switches and standard volume and tone controls - a switchable tone capacitor also creates hum-free single coil sounds.

The T-Bird's all-mahogany body is paired with a Hagstrom Vintage Tremar, a reissue of the vibrato system found on Guild's '60s solidbodies, as well as a vintage C-shape set mahogany neck, bound rosewood fingerboard and Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines.

The Guild S-200 T-Bird is available in Antique Burst or black finishes for $799, including a deluxe padded gigbag.