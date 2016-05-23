Guild lifts the lid on Jumbo Junior acoustic guitar

With the likes of Taylor's updated Big Baby and Martin's Dreadnought Juniorcurrently making waves, downsized acoustic guitars are on the up, and now, Guild is set to join the party with the Jumbo Junior.

Featuring downsized dimensions from its classic jumbo shape (no specific measurements are available at the mo), the Jumbo Junior packs a solid Sitka spruce top, paired with a choice of arched mahogany or maple back.

Elsewhere, a Guild AP-1 pickup offers plugged-in tones for whenever you feel the urge to "get your Guild on".

The Guild Jumbo Junior costs $399 street, including padded gigbag. It joins the S-200 T-Bird reissueelectric as part of Guild's 2016 line-up.