Gretsch unveils new Tim Armstrong signature guitars

Image 1 of 4 Man Salmon. Contender for 'best finish name ever' Gretsch G5191MS Tim Armstrong signature guitar

Image 2 of 4 With Bigsby vibrato Gretsch G5191TMS Tim Armstrong signature guitar

Image 3 of 4 Left-handed model Gretsch G5191MS Tim Armstrong signature guitar

Image 4 of 4 With Bigsby vibrato, left-handed model Man Salmon. Contender for 'best finish name ever' Gretsch G5191TMS Tim Armstrong signature guitar



Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong has teamed up with Gretsch guitars for a new signature guitar, the catchily monikered G5191MS.

Essentially the new model is a refinished version of Tim Armstrong's G5191BK signature guitar that's been doused in a a brand new colour, which was specced by the guitarist himself: Man Salmon. There's also a Bigsby vibrato-equipped variant, the G5191TMS.

As Armstrong is left-handed, there will be leftie versions of both new guitars available from the off. Take a closer look at them in the gallery above and read the full press release below.

PRESS RELEASE: Gretsch is proud to honor Rancid founder Tim Armstrong with the release of two new signature models, the G5191MS Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollow Body, and the G5191TMS Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollow Body with Bigsby tremolo tailpiece. Both models bear the personal stamp of the punk godfather, as well as a new color inspired by Armstrong's personal specifications, Man Salmon.

TheG5191MS Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollow Body guitar includes two dynamic new "Black Top" Filter'Tron pickups, which endow the latest generation of Electromatic hollow-body models with an electrifying new voice and identity.

Further, it features parallel tone bar bracing with sound post and bound f holes for huge tones, a one-piece maple neck with graphite nut, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and acrylic block inlays, gold-plated pickup bezels, three position pickup switch, Adjusto-Matic bridge with harp tailpiece, gold-plated hardware, Grover tuners, and Armstrong's signature on the truss rod cover.

Featuring almost exact specifications as the G5191MS Electromatic Hollow Body, the loud and ferocious G5191TMS Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollow Body guitar offers a convenient addition, a right-handed Bigsby-licensed B60G tremolo tailpiece. Both guitars are available in left-handed models.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Gretsch Guitars



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter