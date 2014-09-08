Gretsch releases new addition to its Center-Block series

Gretsch has unveiled a new addition to its Center-Block series. The new guitar is the Gretsch Professional Collection G6112TCB-JR Center-Block LTD.

Gretsch is proud to introduce the latest addition to the popular Center-Block Series, the Gretsch Professional Collection G6112TCB-JR Center-Block LTD 2-Tone guitar, a splendid Nashville® Junior model with a thinline body, chambered spruce center-block and gorgeous two-tone finish with a limited production Jaguar Tan top and Copper Metallic back and sides.

It features a beautiful 1 ¾"-deep single-cutaway three-ply maple body with a 14"-lower bout, arched top and back, two-ply black-and-white binding and dual f holes. The spruce center block, chambered to reduce weight, helps produce a spirited and lively tone, minimizes body-resonant feedback and enables a more "high gain-friendly" performance. Further, the pinned ebony bridge base extends slightly beyond both sides of the center block, transferring string-vibration energy to the two f-hole-vented body chambers to produce a rich and full-bodied tone.

Other premium features include a bound three-piece maple neck with a "U"-shaped profile and bound headstock, 12"-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and pearloid Neo-Classic™ "thumbnail" inlays, bone nut, dual High Sensitive Filter'Tron™ pickups with three-position toggle switching and "G-Arrow" volume controls for each pickup, upper-bout tone switch and "G-Arrow" master volume control, Copper Metallic pickguard with Gretsch logo, Adjusto-Matic™ bridge with pinned ebony base, Bigsby® B-3C tailpiece, Grover® Sta-Tite™ tuners, Schaller® strap locks and nickel-plated hardware.