Green Day begin recording new album

Green Day have begun work on their ninth studio album. In a Tweet this week, Billie Joe Armstrong announced the news: "Happy Valentine's Day! Officially started recording the new record today. It's FUCK TIME!!!!"

Whether or not 'Fuck Time!!!!' is a song title or the possible name of the upcoming album is unclear, but there's always hope.

Green Day have indicated that their next album would be a more straightforward affair and a move away from the successful rock-opera narratives of 2004's American Idiot and 2009's 21st Century Breakdown. Recently, they have performed several new songs live, such as Carpe Diem (see video above), Make Out and and Wow, That's Loud.

No word yet on who is producing the album. Mega man behind the glass Butch Vig oversaw 21st Century Breakdown, but now that he's got his hands full with the reactivated Garbage (another album we're anxiously awaiting), it's doubtful if he'll have the time for outside projects, at least for the foreseeable future.