Gibson's American Sniper guitar features bullet shell from real firefight
Introduction
Gibson Custom is known for its meticulous attention to detail and uncompromising vintage accuracy, but it's gone above and beyond the call of duty in creating this one-off guitar in honour of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle - the subject of the film American Sniper.
Based on a 1950s Reissue Les Paul, the guitar features a hand-carved skull and crosshairs, finish with the same camouflage colours as Kyle's Navy SEAL uniform, and perhaps most notably, a 7.62mm bullet shell from one of his missions embedded in the headstock.
A portrait of Kyle also appears on the back of the guitar, as well as a Navy SEAL Trident and a whole lot more… Have a scroll through our gallery for a closer look at this mighty impressive instrument.
The guitar is the work of country artist Tim Montana and Gibson Brands/Gibson Foundation, and will be auctioned online as part of the third annual Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit.
All proceeds will be donated to the Spirit Of A Hero Foundation, and online bids can be made at Charity Buzz. Bidding closes on 6 June.
Back
The rear of the guitar hides a hand-painted portrait of Chris Kyle and a Navy SEAL Trident similar to those pounded into Kyle's casket at his funeral service. That's some serious attention to detail.
Front
A hand-carved skull and crosshairs can be found on the guitar's maple top.
Full
The guitar's top paint has been masked and hand-painted in the same camouflage colours that were on Kyle's Navy SEAL uniform.
Headstock
This 7.62mm bullet shell is one of only three known to exist and was retrieved by a member of Kyle's team during an active firefight.
Neck pickup
You'll find all-gold hardware throughout the guitar, and the neck pickup is engraved with 'Chris Kyle 2016 Memorial Benefit'.
Bridge pickup
A quote in Kyle's digitised handwriting adorns the bridge pickup: “It’s our duty to serve those that serve us”.