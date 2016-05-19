Gibson's American Sniper guitar features bullet shell from real firefight

Gibson Custom is known for its meticulous attention to detail and uncompromising vintage accuracy, but it's gone above and beyond the call of duty in creating this one-off guitar in honour of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle - the subject of the film American Sniper.

Based on a 1950s Reissue Les Paul, the guitar features a hand-carved skull and crosshairs, finish with the same camouflage colours as Kyle's Navy SEAL uniform, and perhaps most notably, a 7.62mm bullet shell from one of his missions embedded in the headstock.

A portrait of Kyle also appears on the back of the guitar, as well as a Navy SEAL Trident and a whole lot more… Have a scroll through our gallery for a closer look at this mighty impressive instrument.

The guitar is the work of country artist Tim Montana and Gibson Brands/Gibson Foundation, and will be auctioned online as part of the third annual Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit.

All proceeds will be donated to the Spirit Of A Hero Foundation, and online bids can be made at Charity Buzz. Bidding closes on 6 June.