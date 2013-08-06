Image 1 of 2 Check out that finish. Delicious. Gibson unveils Slash Rosso Corsa Les Paul

Image 2 of 2 This is definitely a Slash signature Gibson unveils Slash Rosso Corsa Les Paul

Gibson has revealed a new Slash signature model, the Rosso Corsa Les Paul.

Featuring the brand new Rosso Corsa "racing red" finish, the guitar also has a Slash doodle on the headstock, Seymour Duncan Slash Signature humbuckers and Grade-AAA flamed maple top with a mahogany back.

The Slash Signature Roso Corsa Les Paul has an SRP of $4998 (that's approximately £3250).

For more information, visit the official Gibson website.

Gibson press release

Slash Signature Rosso Corsa Les Paul

After saving big rock riffs from the electronic mainstream with Guns N' Roses, and tearing it up big time with Snakepit, Velvet Revolver, and numerous solo and side projects, Slash truly needs no introduction. His new Gibson Les Paul, though, is something you do want to hear about.

The Slash Signature Rosso Corsa Les Paul blends timeless specs with Slash-approved features and fine points all dressed in a brand new finish from Gibson USA: Rosso Corsa—or "racing red." This luscious, deep-reed transparent finish in hand-sprayed nitrocellulose lacquer beautifully shows off the guitar's Grade-AAA flamed maple top, while letting the tonewood breath to enhance a rich, deep, resonant tone.

Commemorative details include a distinctive Slash graphic on the headstock, echoed in a silkscreen on the included black Gibson USA hardshell case. Add a pair of Seymour Duncan™ Slash Signature® humbucking pickups, a TonePros™ Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, and top it all off with unparalleled Gibson build quality, and the Slash Signature Rosso Corsa Les Paul sounds every bit as killer as it looks.

Body and Neck

The Slash Signature Rosso Corsa Les Paul is built on a foundation of the same traditional tonewood combination that helped to make the Les Paul Standard legendary when it first arrived six decades ago. A carved solid Grade-AAA figured maple top lends bite and articulation to the sound, while a select mahogany back—treated with Gibson's traditional weight relief to increase playing comfort and enhance resonance—contributes superb warmth and depth.

A solid, quarter-sawn mahogany neck is glued in and carved in the fast '60s SlimTaper profile that Slash prefers, and topped with a Grade-A rosewood fingerboard featuring 22 medium-jumbo frets and traditional trapezoid inlays. Both the body top and fingerboard are bound in vintage cream; to avoid concealing any of this luscious Rosso Corsa finish, the guitar carries no pickguard.

Pickups and Electronics

Slash—always particular about pickup tone—has teamed up with Seymour Duncan™ to produce the Slash Signature® humbuckers to his precise requirements. These are made in the image of the hallowed Gibson PAF humbuckers of the late 1950s, with genuine Alnico II magnets, but with a few extra turns of wire for a richer, throatier tone in the neck position and plenty of crunch and wail in the bridge. They are wired in the traditional four-knob control complement with three-way selector switch, and include "orange drop" tone capacitors on the tone pots.

Hardware

A high-quality TonePros™ set including a Tune-o-matic bridge and lightweight stopbar tailpiece ensure solid sustain and precise intonation, while a set of vintage-style tuners retains a traditional look at the headstock. Strap locks ensure that your Slash Signature Rosso Corsa Les Paul stays secure throughout the most rockin' performance you can throw at it.