Gibson unveils Les Paul Standard 7 String Limited guitar

Seven-strings have never been a regular fixture in the Gibson catalogue, but we've seen a few limited runs in recent years, culminating in the new Les Paul Standard 7 String Limited.

The guitar features the classic Seymour Duncan 59/JB humbucker pairing, as well as a AAA flamed maple top, Grover kidney tuners and genuine mother-of-pearl inlays.

Like Gibson's previous seven-strings - 2014's Les Paul Classic 7-String and SG Dark/Light - the guitar retains the company's trademark 24.75" scale length, which has proven to be a controversial move among extended-range aficionados sceptical about tuning stability.

Nonetheless, these look the business. Three finishes are available - Tobacco Burst, Trans Amber and Heritage Cherry Sunburst - but just 100 units are available per colour worldwide, with a price tag of $2,499.

Specs