Gibson launches Billy F Gibbons Goldtop

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons has teamed up with Gibson to build the spectacular Billy F Gibbons Goldtop.

Gibson are calling it a 'ground-up revision' of the Les Paul, as Gibbsons teamed up with the company to build a guitar to precise designs that tweak everything from construction to electrics.

The guitar features a maple top with a Goldtop finish and unique pinstripe design (from the mind of Billy himself, no less), a pair of Pearly Gates pickups and a mahogany neck with a maple spline.

The Billy F Gibbons Goldtop has a price tag of $5,665 and will be limited to 300 models, with 150 VOS and 150 hand-aged with Texas-shaped buckle rash thrown in for free. 50 of the guitars will be played by Gibbons himself.

For more information visit the official Gibson website.

Gibson press release

Billy F. Gibbons doesn't pull any stylistic or tonal punches, so you'd expect his take on the seminal Les Paul Goldtop to be a knockout—and it is.



The first ground-up revision of Gibson's stunning original solidbody electric in over 60 years is a masterpiece of style. In addition to its luscious goldtop finish, it features a unique pinstripe design created by Billy himself, which is hand-recreated one at a time by respected hotrod-pinstripe artist Rick Harris and a Gibson artist trained personally by Rick. Sonically and visually, the guitar blows the doors off the venue with a neck profile measured precisely from the Rev's own Les Paul, ultra-light construction, custom electronics, and a pair of Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates pickups.



150 Billy F. Gibbons Goldtops will be carefully hand-aged, with 50 of them played and hand-signed by Billy himself; each of these will have the added kitsch of a Texas-shaped "buckle rash" wear pattern adorning its back. A further 150 VOS models round out the Limited Run of 300 guitars.



Body

Top: Hard Plain Maple

Back: Genuine Mahogany

Binding: Single-ply Cream

Adhesive: Franklin Titebond



Headstock

Inlay: Holly Headstock with 'Gibson' Pearl Logo

Truss Rod Cover: Vintage

Angle: 17 Degrees



Neck

Species: Genuine Mahogany Neck with a Maple Spline

Profile: '50s Gibbons

Truss Rod: Reissue Truss Rod Assembly

Joint Angle: 4° (+/- 15 seconds)



Tuners

Model: Kluson™ Deluxe

Tuning Ratio: 12:01

Plating: Nickel



Neck Fit

Joint: Mortise & Tenon

Adhesive: Hot Hide Glue

Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"



Fingerboard

Species: Rosewood

Radius: 12"

Binding: Single-ply Cream

Inlays: Nitrocellulose Trapezoid

Nut/E.O.B 1.687/2.062

Adhesive: Hot Hide Glue



Nut

Material: Nylon

Width: 1.687

Slots: Gibson PLEK System



Bridge

Type: ABR

Plating: Nickel



Tailpiece

Type: Aluminum Stopbar Tailpiece

Plating: Nickel



Hardware

Knobs: Gold Top Hats

Pickup Mounting Rings: Cream

Control Plate: Cover Black

Strings: .010 - .046

Strap Buttons: Aluminum Gibson End Pins



Pickups

Neck Position: Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates

Bridge Position: Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates